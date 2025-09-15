Will Team India avoid shaking hands with ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi at Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28?

The last match between India and Pakistan is the hottest topic on social media, not just for the cricket game but for the intense show of rivalry off the field. It is because the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India chose not to shake hands with the Pakistani players after the conclusion of the match.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India decimated Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium when they defeated the arch-rivals by 7 wickets. Not only this, the Men in Blue also doubled down on the Pakistani side with another embarrassment after they went to the dressing room without the customary handshakes post the match. However, a report now is circulating which claims that Suryakumar Yadav and his team have planned to avoid shaking hands with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), if they manage to reach the finals of the Asia Cup 2025.

Will Team India avoid sharing stage with Mohsin Naqvi on Sept 28 ?

Not only this, Team India will be boycotting sharing the stage with him on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium during the Asia Cup 2025 Final. ''It is reliably learnt that if India makes the tournament's final on September 28, the players won't be sharing the presentation dais with Naqvi, who is expected to hand over the winner's trophy as ACC head,'' PTI reported.

How it all started ?

The 'handshake controversy' began on Sunday when the skippers of both India and Pakistan reached the ground, and there were no handshakes between them. The controversy continued to the end of the match when Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, who were at the crease when India clinched the game by 7 wickets, went straight to the dressing room without the customary handshakes with the opponents. Not only this, someone from the Indian support staff even locked the gates of the dressing room so that no Pakistani player could enter and interact with the Men in Blue.

Later, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha chose not to attend the post-match press conference, whereas Suryakumar won the hearts of Indian cricket fans when he dedicated the win to the victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack and the Indian Armed Forces.