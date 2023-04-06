'Will take action if they...': Imad Wasim sends hard-hitting warning to Pakistan Cricket Board

Imad Wasim

Pakistan's all-rounder, Imad Wasim, has expressed his frustration at being dropped from the national team without any communication from the selectors. The 34-year-old has vowed to take professional action if this happens again. Wasim has been out of the team for over a year without any specific reason given.

Wasim's last T20I was against Australia in Dubai in November 2021, and he only recently returned to the team for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in March 2023.

In an interview with a local TV channel, the left-handed player revealed that the selectors did not provide him with a reason for his exclusion from the squad. He has made it clear that he will not tolerate being dropped without proper communication in the future.

“They [selectors} never told the reason behind keeping me away from the national team for the last one and a half year. I won’t let this happen again. My actions will be more important this time around. I am at that stage of my career that I have to take a step if they drop me without any reason again,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

When asked about his financial situation while being away from the team, he confidently stated that he did not experience any financial loss. In fact, he revealed that he earned ten times more than he would have if he were still on the team.

“I never suffered any financial loss while I was away from the team. In fact, I earned ten times more than what I would have earned while playing for Pakistan,” he said.

After delivering some truly outstanding performances in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League season 8, Wasim has earned his way back into the national team. The left-arm orthodox bowler was in top form, scoring an impressive 404 runs in just 10 innings, with an average of 134.66 and a strike rate of 170.46. He also managed to secure three fifties during the tournament.

In addition to his impressive batting, Wasim also picked up nine wickets at an average of 28.22 and an economy of 7.93. It's no surprise that he has been named in the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, which is set to begin on April 14 in Lahore.

This isn't Wasim's first time representing Pakistan in T20Is, as he has already played in 61 matches, scoring 434 runs at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 130.72. Although he only has one half-century to his name, his overall performance has been impressive and he is sure to be a valuable asset to the team.

