Will Suryakumar Yadav get another chance in Team India? BCCI source drops major hint

After Team India's debacle in the T20 series against Ireland and England, fans are demanding the return of former skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who was stripped of the captaincy and a spot in the squad ahead of the Ireland tour.

Suryakumar Yadav was dropped not only from captaincy but also from the T20 captaincy due to his poor batting performance despite helping Team India win its third T20I World Cup title earlier this year. However, a new report suggests that the former skipper can still make a comeback to the squad, given he scores runs in domestic cricket consistently. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors dropped SKY from the squad and named Shreyas Iyer as the new T20 captain for Team India ahead of the Ireland and England tour.

For those who have followed the recently concluded Ireland tour and the ongoing English tour, it is quite evident that things have gone all South for the Men in Blue, failing to win even a single match so far. India lost the 2-match T20I series 2-0 to Ireland, followed by a 5-match T20I series 4-0 to England.

Can Suryakumar Yadav still return to India squad?

As per a report by news agency ANI, BCCI has not ruled out a comeback for SKY in the squad, but he needs to perform consistently in domestic cricket. ''Doors for Suryakumar Yadav are still open. He is not currently in the scheme of things, but he remains eligible to come back if he scores runs in domestic cricket consistently,'' ANI reported, quoting a BCCI source.

Meanwhile, Team India lost the 5-match series to England despite the inclusion of 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Playing XI. India suffered an embarrassing 56-run defeat in the 5th and last T20I at Southampton, having previously lost the fourth T20I by 9 wickets, the third by 125 runs and the second by four wickets.

Now, the Men in Blue will move their focus to the 50-over format as India are set to play a 3-match ODI series with England. The series will also mark the return of experienced players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The first match in the ODI series will be played on Tuesday, July 14. The next one is on Thursday, July 16, and the final match is scheduled for Sunday, July 19.