How many runs does Suryakumar Yadav require to break Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's major T20I record?

Suryakumar Yadav, who regained his form back in the previous T20I game against New Zealand, is on the verge of breaking a major record in the format currently held by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Know more about it.

Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's T20I skipper, was finally on cloud nine after he regained his form and slammed 82 off 37 balls in the second game against New Zealand. Recently, he was facing a bad phase in the shortest format of the game, but the Indian skipper got his form back at the right time, just ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka.

With his 82-run innings in Raipur, SKY has moved closer to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's major T20I record. SKY can break Rohit's record in 2026 if he manages to score 1,329 more runs in the format. Yes, you read it right!

Suryakumar Yadav is just 1,329 runs short of surpassing Rohit's 4,231 runs in T20Is, which is the highest by any Indian player in T20Is. Currently, SKY is only behind Rohit and Virat in the format, having four centuries and 22 fifties to his name.

Record of most T20I runs by Indian batter

Rohit Sharma - 4,231 runs

Virat Kohli - 4,188 runs

Suryakumar Yadav - 2,902 runs

KL Rahul - 2,265 runs

Hardik Pandya - 2,027 runs

On the overseas front, Pakistan's Babar Azam holds the record of most T20I runs with 4,429 runs to his name, which includes three centuries and 38 fifties. With his current form, if SKY scored 1,527 more runs, he would become the highest run-scorer in the format, surpassing Babar.

Top 5 players with most T20I runs

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 4,429 runs (three centuries, 38 fifties)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 4,231 runs (five centuries, 32 fifties)

Virat Kohli (India) - 4,188 runs (one century, 38 fifties)

Jos Buttler (England) - 3,869 runs (one century, 28 fifties)

Paul Sterling (Ireland) - 3,798 runs (one century, 24 fifties)