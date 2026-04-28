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Will Suryakumar Yadav break Kieron Pollard’s record? MI star just 9 runs away from major record

Suryakumar Yadav is on the verge of etching his name in history books and surpassing Kieron Pollard's major IPL record. Know more about it below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 09:07 PM IST

Will Suryakumar Yadav break Kieron Pollard’s record? MI star just 9 runs away from major record
Suryakumar Yadav is currently third highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians
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Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter, is just nine runs away from scripting history as he is on the verge of surpassing Kieron Pollard for the franchise's second-highest run scorer ever. Mumbai is set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, April 29, and SKY could achieve this feat in the upcoming match.

 

No points for guessing, who has scored the highest runs for the Mumbai Indians. He is none other than Rohit Sharma, who scored 6,289 runs in 240 matches and 236 innings at an average of 29.93, including two centuries and 41 fifties.

 

Suryakumar Yadav vs Kieron Pollard

 

As per the latest tally, SKY is currently the third-highest run-scorer with 3,907 runs in 121 matches, which he scored at an average of 37.56 and a 151.14 strike rate. These figures include two tons and 29 half-centuries.

 

On the other hand, Pollard has 3,915 runs to his name in 211 matches at an average of 28.78 and a strike rate of 147.01, which includes 18 half-centuries.

 

If Suryakumar managed to score 93 runs in the upcoming match, he would become the second Mumbai Indians batter ever to touch the 4,000-run mark.

 

SKY in IPL 2026 so far

 

In the current IPL season, Suryakumar has scored just 157 runs in seven matches at an average of 22.42 and a 142.72 strike rate, including one half-century. For those unversed, SKY was struggling with his form in the format last year and a few weeks of 2026, before he finally unleashed in the recently concluded ICC T20I World Cup.

 

In T20Is this year, SKY has scored 641 runs in 21 games at an average of 35.61, including five fifties.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. On one hand, SRH are in the 3rd position in the Points Table with 10 points and five wins. On the other hand, MI are struggling in finding the rhythm and sitting in the 9th st with just two wins in seven games.

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