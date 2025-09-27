Will Suryakumar Yadav accept Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi if India wins final? Report makes big claim

As the head of the Asian Cricket Council, Mohsin Naqvi (who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister) is mandated to be present and present the trophy at the post-final presentation ceremony.

The Asia Cup 2025 has taken a contentious turn due to the Indian cricket team's decision to adopt a "no handshake" policy towards Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. This situation has now prompted a significant question: if India emerges victorious in the tournament final on September 28, will the team accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)?

As the leader of the continental organization, Naqvi is fully entitled to present the trophy and partake in a traditional handshake with both teams. Given the Indian team's strict ‘No Handshake’ Policy with Pakistan, it seems improbable that the BCCI will permit its players to interact with a PCB chief who has publicly expressed anti-India sentiments.

Nevertheless, the BCCI has not yet made its stance clear. Tensions between the two boards have already escalated during this tournament.

“As of now, information is that he would come this evening and obviously as ACC chairman, he will be giving away the winner’s trophy. Let’s see what the BCCI decides," a tournament insider was quoted as saying by PTI.

The controversy ignited following India's seven-wicket win against Pakistan, as Indian players opted not to shake hands with their opponents. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir explained that this choice was a gesture of solidarity for the victims of the terror attack that claimed 26 Indian lives. "Some things transcend sportsmanship. This victory is dedicated to our armed forces," stated Suryakumar.

The PCB responded vehemently, filing complaints with both the ACC and ICC, and accusing match referee Andy Pycroft of mismanaging the incident. The board even called for Pycroft's dismissal, alleging that he had an impact on the toss and the team-sheet exchange process.

For the BCCI and team management, the message is unequivocal: matches in multi-nation tournaments will proceed due to international commitments, but expressions of camaraderie will be absent.

As cricket prepares for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and with India's aspirations to host significant global events in the 2030s, completely avoiding Pakistan is not feasible. Nevertheless, symbolic acts such as handshakes—or even accepting a trophy from a Pakistani official—are no longer assured.

As the tournament nears, the sporting community will be watching intently: if India emerges victorious, will they accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, or will cricket's fiercest rivalry venture into unknown territory?

