Cricket

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

Back in the late 1990s, Gavaskar made a bold prediction that Sachin would surpass 15,000 Test runs and score 40 centuries in the format

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 05:28 PM IST

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs
File Photo
Sunil Gavaskar has always been vocal about his admiration for Sachin Tendulkar, and vice versa. The two cricket legends share a bond of mutual respect, as true greatness always recognizes greatness.

Back in the late 1990s, Gavaskar made a bold prediction that Sachin would surpass 15,000 Test runs and score 40 centuries in the format. This prediction turned out to be accurate, as Sachin went on to amass 15,921 Test runs and achieve 51 Test centuries, breaking Gavaskar's world record of 34 Test centuries in the process.

In a recently resurfaced video, Gavaskar can be seen playfully stating that if Sachin, with his immense talent, failed to reach these milestones, he would personally "strangle" him. He humorously added that in 20 years, he might be too weak to carry out the threat and would need to hire someone else to do it.

"I for one know that if at the end of his career, he does not get a minimum of 15,000 runs and 40 Test centuries, I shall personally go and strangle him. 20 years down the road, my hands will not have the strength so he might still survive, but I think I will deputize somebody to do that for me. He's got that much talent," he said.

"Sachin, I hope you will not let me down, not let Indian cricket down." Sachin’s reply was,” I’ll be trying my best.” 

Sachin Tendulkar holds numerous records in the world of cricket, including most Test runs, most Test centuries, most Test appearances, most Test half-centuries, most ODI appearances, most ODI centuries, most ODI half-centuries, most ODI runs, most international runs, most international matches, most international centuries, and most international half-centuries. Despite Virat Kohli breaking his record for most ODI centuries last year, Sachin still maintains a stronghold on all other records. Sunil Gavaskar's prediction about Sachin's future success proved to be prophetic, as one cricketing legend foresaw the achievements of another.

Also read| Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan silence critics with stunning century against India B on red-ball return

Also read| Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan silence critics with stunning century against India B on red-ball return
