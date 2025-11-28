'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash

The BCCI has finally responded to the criticism directed at chief selector Ajit Agarkar following India’s whitewash against South Africa. Addressing the growing backlash, the board said it will “speak to everyone involved,” signalling internal discussions after the disappointing series.

The recent Test series failure against South Africa, where India suffered a 0-2 defeat at home, has prompted numerous inquiries directed at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The earlier 2-2 draw with England this year now seems like a distant memory, and there appears to be no definitive strategy for managing home conditions. Since the appointments of head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, India has faced two home Test series whitewashes - one against New Zealand last year and now against the Proteas.

While head coach Gambhir is facing the brunt of the criticism, chairman of selectors Agarkar is also under scrutiny. Since the former all-rounder assumed his pivotal role in 2023, India has experimented with at least 30 different players in Test cricket to date.

Agarkar has received praise for introducing Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and Rajat Patidar into challenging situations and achieving success against England in January-February 2024. However, he must also accept responsibility for excluding Sarfaraz and Abhimanyu Easwaran from the Test squad.

Another point of contention regarding Agarkar is his insufficient attendance at domestic matches throughout the season. Although the 47-year-old has been a regular presence during overseas tours and home Tests, he has seldom been seen at domestic fixtures.

This lack of presence at Ranji Trophy matches has contributed to a growing disconnect between Agarkar and domestic players. In the past year, players like Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy have made their Test debuts despite having subpar first-class averages, which are considerably lower than those of domestic stalwarts such as Sarfaraz, Karun Nair, and Easwaran.

Nevertheless, the BCCI is currently unconcerned, as a senior official stated that the available scores on the official website are sufficient for the selector to make informed decisions.

The official also mentioned that the board plans to engage with the selection committee regarding the upcoming home series against South Africa.

“We will speak to the selectors too (on the Test debacle), and as far as watching domestic games is concerned, every score comes on the app,” the Times of India quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Agarkar consistently participated in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia last year, followed by the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England earlier this year.

Nevertheless, his appearances in the Ranji Trophy have been sparse, with his most notable match occurring in 2024 during the game between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in Chennai. This match was significant as it led to Devdutt Padikkal earning his first Test call-up for the home series.

Following a disheartening low in Test Cricket for India, it might be the right moment for the team management and BCCI to initiate a complete reset, as India gears up for its upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka in August 2026.

