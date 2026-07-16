Will Shubman Gill play 2nd ODI vs England? Check latest fitness update after injury scare

There were injury scares for both Gill and pacer Gurnoor Brar during the first game, but it is being reported that the India skipper is fit and will be available for the second ODI. There is still no clarity on Brar’s availability.

Shubman Gill, India’s captain, put injury worries to rest by confirming he’s fit to play the second ODI against England. After his match-winning 80 in the series opener—where he retired hurt with cramps—fans weren’t sure he’d be back for Cardiff. But with Gill leading the team again, India gets a big boost going into this crucial match.

Gill anchored that chase with a calm head, collecting 80 off 75 balls before cramps forced him off the field. India took an early lead in the three-match series thanks to his effort.

Now, he returns to the top of the order, not just strengthening India’s batting, but also ensuring the team doesn’t lose leadership continuity at this key point in the ODI World Cup cycle. If India wins in Cardiff, they’ll clinch the series 2-0—so there’s a lot riding on this game.

All eyes remain on veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, too. Neither made much impact in the first match, but their experience still inspires belief in the camp. Both will be looking to bounce back with a statement performance.

Former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar praised Gill’s recent form, even comparing it to Virat Kohli during his prime years. “I was reminded of when Kohli hit his purple patch and seemed to score every time he batted. Gill looks just as flawless now—whether it’s pace or seam, he never seems troubled,” Nayar said.

In the first ODI, India chased England’s 259 with ease, finishing the job in the 46th over. Contributions from Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, both scoring half-centuries, helped secure the win. Axar had also starred with the ball, picking up four wickets and making sure England never really broke free.

Both Gill and Gurnoor Brar had injury concerns from the series opener. While Gill is back and ready, Brar’s availability remains uncertain. If Brar sits out, Arshdeep Singh or Prince Yadav are expected to step in.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed.

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