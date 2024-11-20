There were initial reports suggesting that the right-handed batsman would be ruled out of the series opener against Australia.

India faced a significant setback during the match simulation at WACA in Perth when Shubman Gill sustained a thumb injury. There were initial reports suggesting that the right-handed batsman would be ruled out of the series opener against Australia, but the BCCI has not yet confirmed this.

Addressing the media two days prior to the Perth Test match, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel provided a reassuring update on Shubman, stating: "Shubman is improving on a day-by-day basis. We will take a call on the morning of the Test. He played well in the match simulation during the build-up, so fingers crossed."

The upcoming Perth game is set to take place from November 22 to 26. Although Shubman may miss the first match, he will be ready to play in the second Test match. The second fixture will be a day/night game with Pink balls, scheduled for December 6 to 10.

Reports have indicated that Devdutt Padikkal has been added to the Test squad for India. If Shubman is unable to play, Padikkal will bat at number 3. It is likely that KL Rahul will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Having lost his spot in the playing XI during the home season, the right-handed batsman is now needed as an experienced opener with Rohit Sharma absent. Abhimanyu Easwaran is part of the Test team but will not be playing in the Perth Test match.

Either Harshit Rana or Nitish Reddy could make their Test debut in Perth. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is currently in India for the birth of his second child but will join the team in time for the second Test match.

Bumrah will be leading India's pace attack, likely alongside Mohammed Siraj and Aakash Deep. Either R Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja will be included in the final XI, while Washington Sundar is expected to remain on the bench.

