Will Shreyas Iyer replace Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain? BCCI secretary drops bombshell

The choice to exclude Shreyas Iyer from the Asia Cup squad faced backlash from some fans. Iyer, who recently guided Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final, had an outstanding performance with his new team.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the rumors surrounding Shreyas Iyer potentially becoming India's next ODI captain after his omission from the Asia Cup 2025. Unfortunately, Shreyas missed out on being part of the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, which is set to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Following Iyer's exclusion, a significant debate erupted on social media, with various reports suggesting that the talented batter is in contention to take over from Rohit Sharma as India's next ODI captain.

Additionally, it was reported that the BCCI is interested in easing Rohit, who is nearing the twilight of his cricketing career, from the pressures of captaincy. However, Saikia dismissed all these speculations, stating that the BCCI management has not engaged in any discussions regarding this issue.

"That's news to me. There have been no such discussions," said Saikia.

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed Shreyas' absence during the squad announcement, stating to reporters earlier this week, "Regarding Shreyas, it's neither his fault nor ours. The reality is that you can select 15 players, and for now, he will have to wait for his opportunity."

Iyer has displayed remarkable form over the last few years. He was the top run-scorer for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which the Men in Blue clinched. He amassed 243 runs across five matches, averaging 48.60, with two fifties and a highest score of 79. The 30-year-old also finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the recently wrapped IPL 2025, enjoying his best season with 604 runs in 17 matches, averaging 50.33, boasting a strike rate of 175.07, and hitting six fifties. His top score was an impressive 97*.

Shreyas led the Delhi Capitals to the finals in IPL 2020 and the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, and he secured the championship as the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024.

Since India's triumph in the T20 World Cup last year, Shreyas has participated in 26 T20 matches, accumulating 949 runs at an average of 49.94, with a strike rate of 179.73, including one century and seven fifties. His highest score is an unbeaten 130.

ALSO READ| 'The players he likes...': Ex-India player accuses Gautam Gambhir of favouritism after Shreyas Iyer’s Asia Cup snub