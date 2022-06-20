Will Shikhar Dhawan play for India at T20 World Cup? Sunil Gavaskar gives no-nonsense verdict

Sunil Gavaskar gives verdict on Shikhar Dhawan's return to Team India

Team India's five-match T20I series concluded on Sunday as the series decider was washed out and the contest finished level at 2-2. The attention now switches to Ireland, where the Men in Blue will play two T20Is, before their assignment in England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India have decided two name two different squads for Ireland and England series, with senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja among others having already landed in the UK for the assignment against the Three Lions.

Meanwhile, another Indian side, comprising of young players, most of which played against South Africa will travel to Ireland under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

Many young faces were selected for India's squad against South Africa and Ireland, with Pandya and Dinesh Karthik making their returns to the national side after a strong showing in the IPL 2022, but one notable omission was Shikhar Dhawan.

The 36-year-old batsman from Delhi had another stellar season in IPL 2022, as he scored 460 runs in 14 games for Punjab Kings. Despite this, he was snubbed, and with the intense competition for places, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, will Dhawan make the cut for the T20 extravaganza?

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar feels the time is up for Dhawan and he may not get another bite at the cherry, especially after his omission from the South Africa and Ireland squads.

When quizzed about the elegant left-handed opener's chance of making the cut for T20 World Cup 2022, Gavaskar gave a no-nonsense verdict.

"No. I don't see his name popping up. If it had to pop up, it would have been in this squad. A lot of guys have gone to England and he could have been in this squad. If he is not in this squad, I don't see him ending in the mix (for T20 World Cup)," the legendary Indian batter told Star Sports.