Samson was unable to play in their recent match against the Lucknow Super Giants after sustaining an abdominal injury earlier this month during their game against the Delhi Capitals.

Rajasthan Royals are currently facing a tough situation in the IPL 2025 season. They have suffered four consecutive losses and their captain, Sanju Samson, is out with an injury. Samson was unable to play in their recent match against the Lucknow Super Giants after sustaining an abdominal injury earlier this month during their game against the Delhi Capitals. As a result, he will not be joining the team in Bengaluru for their upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, 24 April.

Head coach Rahul Dravid has made the decision to keep Samson out of the travelling squad and has provided an update on his recovery timeline. This season has been particularly challenging for Samson, as he has only been able to play as a specialist batter in the first three matches due to injury and has missed two more games mid-season. His absence has been a significant setback for the team as they continue to search for the right combination on the field.

"Sanju, I think, picked up a bit of a side issue in the game against Delhi (Capitals), and he couldn't play the last match or this one either. He wasn't fit, and our medical team didn't clear him to play," Dravid told the press in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

"So, we took the medical advice not to risk him with further travel-two more flights would've been a strain. We kept the physio back with him so we could treat him and try to get him back as quickly as possible. We're monitoring his recovery on a day-to-day basis."

Dravid acknowledged that it is premature to determine when Samson will be able to make a comeback for the Royals. Rajasthan will be facing RCB in Bengaluru on Thursday, followed by home matches against Gujarat Titans on 28 April and Mumbai Indians on 1 May. Subsequently, they will be heading to Kolkata for a match on 4 May, after which they will have a nine-day break.

"I don't have a specific timeline for his return, but we're doing everything we can. We've got matches coming up quickly, and then a gap after the 4th. So, we'll just have to wait and see. As of now, he wasn't fit for this match, and that's why he didn't travel to Bengaluru," Dravid added.

Despite only playing seven matches, Samson has scored 224 runs with an average above 30 and a strike rate exceeding 140. Riyan Parag will step up to lead the Rajasthan Royals in his absence.

Currently positioned in 8th place with six defeats from eight matches, Rajasthan cannot afford any more mistakes. They must win all of their remaining fixtures to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Also read| IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, registers huge milestone during SRH vs MI clash