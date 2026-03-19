Will Sanju Samson lead CSK? Ex-India star delivers verdict ahead of IPL 2026

Speculation around CSK’s captaincy for IPL 2026 has intensified, with Sanju Samson’s name entering the conversation. However, a former India star has delivered a clear verdict on the possibility, addressing whether the Rajasthan Royals skipper could lead Chennai.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif is of the opinion that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take a careful approach in selecting their captain and assigning the role to Sanju Samson for IPL 2026. Samson was traded prior to the IPL Auction, and this transfer created quite a stir among fans.

Samson enters the tournament in impressive form, having recently won the T20 World Cup 2026. His steady performances have bolstered his standing as a dependable player and a potential leader for the franchise.

In light of this, Mohammad Kaif believes that CSK is unlikely to rush into any changes regarding captaincy. He pointed out that placing too many responsibilities on Samson could be too much to handle. Instead, the franchise is anticipated to allow him the necessary time to adjust before assigning him the leadership role.

Samson has been the face of the Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade, playing for the franchise over 11 seasons. His transition to the Chennai Super Kings presents new challenges, putting him under significant scrutiny as the team faces heightened expectations to recover from the disappointments of recent seasons.

“I don’t think CSK will make the mistake of giving Sanju Samson the captaincy right now, because he has just joined. You can’t expect him to do everything at once, bat and win matches, keep wickets, and also captain the side. You don’t want to put that entire burden on him. The plan is to slowly let him grow into the role and eventually step into Dhoni’s shoes. That’s the long-term vision,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

“So there won’t be too many changes there. If responsibility has been given to Gaikwad, they won’t rush things. They will back him, and I feel that giving the captaincy to Sanju right now would be the wrong decision. I’ll explain the reason. The reason is that Sanju still doesn’t fully understand Chennai’s culture. He doesn’t yet know the expectations of Chennai’s fans or the dynamics of the players,” said Kaif.

Samson is expected to be a key player in the top-order and will also assume the role of wicket-keeper, succeeding the iconic MS Dhoni. He is anticipated to make his debut for CSK in their opening match against his old team, Rajasthan, at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

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