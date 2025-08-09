Will Sanju Samson join CSK? RR captain reacts amid trade rumors and R Ashwin’s 'trade myself' remark

Is Sanju Samson set to depart from the Rajasthan Royals? Additionally, is Ravichandran Ashwin's tenure with the Chennai Super Kings coming to a close? These are the two major questions circulating at the moment.

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, recognized for both his astute cricketing intellect and his dry sense of humor, delivered a well-timed quip amid the swirling IPL trade rumors. In the latest teaser of ‘Kutti Stories with Ash’, the experienced off-spinner shifted the focus directly onto Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson—playfully inquiring, with a mix of jest and genuine curiosity, whether a move to Chennai Super Kings could be in the works.

The teaser begins with Ashwin welcoming Samson in Kerala, but the dialogue swiftly veers into the core of the current IPL speculation. With a grin, Ashwin remarks,

“I have a lot of questions to ask. But before that, I thought I'll come directly and trade myself. I am happy to stay back in Kerala. There are a lot of rumours going on. Neither do I know of anything. So, I thought I'll reach out to you and ask you. If I can stay back in Kerala and you can travel back to Chennai.”

The line had Samson in fits of laughter. He had to cover his face in a frantic effort to stifle the giggles. Beneath the humor, fans noticed the deeper implications. With reports indicating that Samson is dissatisfied with the Royals’ management and may have asked for a trade or release, alongside rumors suggesting Ashwin could leave his dual role at Chennai Super Kings, the video seems to convey more than mere jest.

Importantly, both Ashwin and Samson were members of the Rajasthan Royals until IPL 2024. Ashwin, now at the age of 38, made a comeback to CSK during the IPL 2025 auction for a significant sum of Rs 9.75 crore. Although he only took seven wickets in nine matches throughout the season, his worth transcended the pitch—he also held the position of Director of Operations at the CSK Academy. Nevertheless, recent reports suggest he might resign from that role, potentially indicating a change in his journey with CSK.

This playful exchange between Ashwin and Samson has rapidly gained popularity, resonating with fans who value Ashwin’s knack for blending cricket knowledge with humor. The banter also adds excitement to what is already developing into one of the most captivating IPL transfer windows in recent memory.

At this moment, no trades have been finalized—but one thing Ashwin has made clear is that when it comes to cricketing drama, he is never merely an observer.

Also read| Mohammed Siraj proudly displays Virat Kohli’s final Test jersey at home, fans get emotional