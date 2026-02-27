FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Will Sanju Samson continue to open with Abhishek Sharma in do-or-die Super 8 clash against West Indies?

Sanju Samson was selected in the Playing XI against the must-win Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday, replacing Rinku Singh.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 03:25 PM IST

Sanju Samson, Team India's opener, played his second match against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026 after the Namibia game as he was included in the Playing XI, replacing Rinku Singh. In the game, he scored 24 runs off 15 balls and opened the Indian innings alongside Abhishek Sharma, giving a decent start in the match. Earlier, Abhishek opened the Indian innings with Ishan Kishan, but the Men in Blue failed to get a blistering start each time. Now, the next game against the two-time champions, the West Indies, is a do-or-die match for Team India in order to reach the semi-final round and fans are again worried about the weakest link of Team India, which is the opening partnership and wondering about the batter who will be opening the innings along with Abhishek.

 

Will Sanju Samson continue to open with Abhishek in last Super 8 match against West Indies?

 

In a video on Instagram, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised Team India's tactics of introducing Sanju Samson as opening batter in the previous game and said, ''I thought India’s process was brilliant right at the start when they had a left-hand right-hand combination to open the inning. That was a very, very important change, and that helped India a great deal. I’ll tell you why. If there were two left-handers, Ishan and Abhishek at the top, Sikandar Raza would have brought himself on because it was bowling first, the pitch would have had something for him and his other off-spin in the first six overs, and that would have been a little troublesome.''

 

''Now, because there was a presence of Sanju Samson, he couldn’t do that, and that meant that the offspinners were introduced a little late, and when spinners were introduced, India’s run rate dropped for just a little bit but the left-hand right-hand combination at the top was a very important change for India and which worked beautifully,'' he added.

 

It is important to note that India have been struggling with the top-order since the commencement of the tournament, and bringing Sanju as an opener has introduced a nice left and right combination for the side, forcing opponents to begin with a pacers instead of off-spinners. After clinching the must-win game against Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue will now face West Indies in Kolkata on March 1 in the virtual quarter finals.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
