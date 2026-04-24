Will Sai Sudharsan topple Chris Gayle's record of fastest 2,000 IPL runs in RCB vs GT clash?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to face Gujarat Titans in Match No 34 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. Will the star GT opener Sai Sudharsan break 'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle record of fastest 2,000 IPL runs? Check it out.

Ahead of the high-voltage clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who would have the opportunity to become the first-ever player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to breach the 9,000-run mark. However, GT's opener Sai will also be in the contest but for another record, which he could likely break tonight if he scores 72 more runs against RCB.

If Sai manages to score 72 runs in RCB vs GT tonight, he would shatter Chris Gayle's record of fastest 2,000 runs in the IPL. As per the latest tally, Sai has scored 1,928 runs in 46 innings at an average of 45.90, which includes two centuries and 13 fifties. On the other hand, Gayle reached the same mark in 48 innings.

However, in the current season, Sai has not showcased his true potential and managed to score just 135 runs in six matches at an average of 22.50, which includes only one half-century. In IPL 2026 so far, Sai has managed to go past 20 runs just two times. It will be interesting to see how things unfold tonight at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After the RCB clash, GT will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 26, followed by a match against the Rajat Patidar and Co on April 30, and this time the game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT squad in IPL 2026

Shubman Gill (C)

Jos Buttler (WK)

Anuj Rawat (WK)

Connor Esterhuizen (WK)

Kumar Kushagra (WK)

Sai Sudharsan

Glenn Phillips

Shahrukh Khan

Luke Wood

Ishant Sharma

Jason Holder

Kagiso Rabada

Rahul Tewatia

Prasidh Krishna

Mohammed Siraj

Washington Sundar

Sai Kishore

Kulwant Khejroliya

Manav Suthar

Arshad Khan

Nishant Sindhu

Gurnoor Brar

Ashok Sharma