Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to

Good news for Bihar! Ahead of Chhath puja, Railway minister flags of three new Amrit Bharat Express, 4 passenger trains; check route

Good news for Bihar! Ahead of Chhath puja, Railway minister flags of 3 Amrit …

Donald Trump's stern warning to Hamas if peace deal rejected: 'No one has ever seen before...'

Donald Trump's stern warning to Hamas if peace deal rejected

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Why India Gate is called India Gate; facts you didn’t know

Why India Gate is called India Gate; facts you didn’t know

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last represented India in the Champions Trophy 2025 and have since retired from Test and T20I formats. As India prepares for their tour of Australia, both cricket legends are expected to be part of the ODI squad.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 09:45 PM IST

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in One Day Internationals (ODIs) has sparked considerable discussion, yet both players are preparing to travel to Australia for a series of three ODIs commencing on October 19 in Perth. This comes as national selectors are expected to make several adjustments to the Indian squad due to fitness concerns and workload management.

The selectors are anticipated to convene on Saturday, coinciding with the third day of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, to finalize the squads. However, the timeline for the squad announcement remains uncertain.

Notably, Hardik Pandya, who is dealing with a quadriceps injury, and Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a foot fracture, will not be available for selection. Additionally, Test captain Shubman Gill, who recently participated in the Asia Cup and is set to play a two-Test series within three days, will also need to manage his physical condition.

Both Rohit and Kohli have been diligently training following a seven-month hiatus from international cricket since their Champions Trophy victory in March.

Kohli notably scored a century against Pakistan and was the top scorer in the semi-final against Australia, while Rohit overcame a slump in form with a decisive innings against New Zealand in the final.

Both players have stepped back from Test and T20I formats, now participating only in ODIs, which has led to speculation regarding their longevity as they approach the 50-over World Cup scheduled in South Africa in 2027.

However, according to sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with only six ODIs scheduled this season—three away matches against Australia and three home games against New Zealand later in the year—a hasty decision is unlikely.

Currently, the focus is on the T20 World Cup set for early next year on home soil, along with maximizing World Test Championship (WTC) points from the four home Tests in 2025.

There may be several permutations and combinations involved, as there are eight games scheduled (including five T20Is) to take place over a span of 19 days. This also entails at least seven internal flights, excluding the journey from Gold Coast to Brisbane.

The final match of the T20I series is set for November 9, followed by India's first Test against South Africa in Kolkata starting November 14.

Also read| Tilak Varma once again rescues India; stuns Australia days after thrashing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Sir Creek? Rajnath Singh's BIG warning, disputed region between India and Pakistan
What is Sir Creek? Rajnath Singh's BIG warning, disputed region between India an
Rani Mukerji on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls shooting for Hichki when daughter Adira was 14-months old: 'If the producer is...'
Rani Mukerji reacts to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand
Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...
Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...
Are PCOS and PCOD same? Know the difference, symptoms, and treatment options
Are PCOS and PCOD same? Know the difference, symptoms, and treatment options
Taliban foreign minister to visit India? Amir Khan Muttaqi may mark first high-level meet since Afghanistan takeover
Taliban minister to visit India? First high-level meet likely next week
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Why India Gate is called India Gate; facts you didn’t know
Why India Gate is called India Gate; facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE