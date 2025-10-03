Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last represented India in the Champions Trophy 2025 and have since retired from Test and T20I formats. As India prepares for their tour of Australia, both cricket legends are expected to be part of the ODI squad.

The future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in One Day Internationals (ODIs) has sparked considerable discussion, yet both players are preparing to travel to Australia for a series of three ODIs commencing on October 19 in Perth. This comes as national selectors are expected to make several adjustments to the Indian squad due to fitness concerns and workload management.

The selectors are anticipated to convene on Saturday, coinciding with the third day of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, to finalize the squads. However, the timeline for the squad announcement remains uncertain.

Notably, Hardik Pandya, who is dealing with a quadriceps injury, and Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a foot fracture, will not be available for selection. Additionally, Test captain Shubman Gill, who recently participated in the Asia Cup and is set to play a two-Test series within three days, will also need to manage his physical condition.

Both Rohit and Kohli have been diligently training following a seven-month hiatus from international cricket since their Champions Trophy victory in March.

Kohli notably scored a century against Pakistan and was the top scorer in the semi-final against Australia, while Rohit overcame a slump in form with a decisive innings against New Zealand in the final.

Both players have stepped back from Test and T20I formats, now participating only in ODIs, which has led to speculation regarding their longevity as they approach the 50-over World Cup scheduled in South Africa in 2027.

However, according to sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with only six ODIs scheduled this season—three away matches against Australia and three home games against New Zealand later in the year—a hasty decision is unlikely.

Currently, the focus is on the T20 World Cup set for early next year on home soil, along with maximizing World Test Championship (WTC) points from the four home Tests in 2025.

There may be several permutations and combinations involved, as there are eight games scheduled (including five T20Is) to take place over a span of 19 days. This also entails at least seven internal flights, excluding the journey from Gold Coast to Brisbane.

The final match of the T20I series is set for November 9, followed by India's first Test against South Africa in Kolkata starting November 14.

