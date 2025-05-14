The BCCI typically awards A-plus contracts to its best players who excel in all three formats of cricket. In the current cycle, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma have received A-plus contracts.

The retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket signifies the conclusion of a remarkable era in Indian cricket. Rohit announced his retirement following a prolonged period of underperformance in the format, which ultimately led to his exclusion from the playing XI for the final Test in Australia. Similarly, Kohli has also struggled with form in Test cricket, and this decline may have influenced his decision to retire. Despite media reports suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) encouraged him to reconsider his choice and travel to England, Kohli has opted to step away from the format.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were awarded A+ contracts by the BCCI, alongside fellow cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. In light of their retirements, there is speculation regarding whether the BCCI will adjust their contract status, given that they will now only participate in One Day Internationals (ODIs). However, sources indicate that the BCCI has no intention of demoting these veterans, who will retain their A+ contracts despite their departure from Test and T20I formats.

The retirement of these two cricketing stalwarts has left the selectors in search of suitable replacements ahead of the upcoming tour of England. India will require a capable batsman to fill the No. 4 position, with names such as Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan emerging as potential candidates to succeed Kohli.

Regarding the captaincy, the BCCI is considering Shubman Gill, although experts have recommended that the board should support Jasprit Bumrah for the role. However, concerns about Bumrah's fitness and workload management may pose challenges, potentially leading to his absence in certain matches.

The young cricketer captained the T20I team during last year's tour of Zimbabwe and has been leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2024. However, it remains to be seen how Shubman Gill will perform as a Test captain, particularly in the challenging conditions of England.

