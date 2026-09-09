Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play ODI World Cup 2027? Ex-India pacer gives cautious verdict

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup remains uncertain. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra believes it is too early to predict their future, with their form, fitness and performances likely to determine whether the veterans make India's squad.

No one really knows what’s next for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India’s ODI setup. The team isn’t playing a lot of one-day cricket before the 2027 World Cup, so every squad announcement—and every gap between series—just stirs up more questions. Are these two veterans going to make it to the big tournament in Africa?

Age in the Spotlight

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia tried to settle things down by brushing off rumors about Rohit’s future. Still, the questions haven’t gone away, thanks mostly to the age factor. Rohit will be 40 when the World Cup rolls around. Kohli won’t be far behind, turning 39 during the tournament.

Nehra’s Perspective: Too Early to Call

Ashish Nehra, who was part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad and now coaches the Gujarat Titans, says it’s just too soon to judge. He points out that in cricket, things shift quickly. Plans change, form dips, and newer players break through.

“13 Months Is a Long Time”

Speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal’s awards in Kolkata, Nehra said no one—no matter how big their record—can consider themselves a lock, especially in such a fast-evolving team. He put it bluntly: “13 months is a long time. It is very difficult to say right now whether Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli will be there. Forget those two. Age is just a number.”

Shubman Gill: A Case in Point

To hammer home how unpredictable team selections can be, Nehra brought up Shubman Gill. Gill is important for India in Tests and ODIs, but isn’t in the current T20 side. For Nehra, this just shows how much lineups can change based on formats, form, or what the team needs at the moment.

Performance Above All

At the end of the day, what matters most is performance—not just the number of birthdays on the board. Both Rohit and Kohli are still among the top run-scorers in ODIs. If they keep performing, Nehra doesn’t see why they should be out of the picture. But, he points out, picking the squad isn’t just up to the coach—it takes a whole bunch of voices from the selectors and the board.

Looking Too Far Ahead Doesn’t Make Sense

Nehra also made it clear that even if he were in charge, it’d be impossible to predict a World Cup squad so early. In cricket—or any sport, really—a lot can change in a year. You can’t lock anything in just yet.

For now, both Rohit and Kohli are still very much part of India’s ODI setup. Their performances in what few ODIs India plays over the next year will tell us more than any amount of speculation. We’ll just have to wait and see if they get another shot at the World Cup in 2027.

Also read| Sachin Tendulkar's 75-innings wait: How September 9, 1994 changed his ODI numbers forever