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Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play 2027 ODI World Cup? Yuvraj Singh warns against big changes

Yuvraj Singh has weighed in on whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, urging India to avoid making too many major changes at once. The former all-rounder stressed the importance of managing the transition carefully.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 05:20 PM IST

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play 2027 ODI World Cup? Yuvraj Singh warns against big changes
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India is gearing up for another shot at a major ICC trophy with the ODI World Cup on the horizon in October 2027 set to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. This tournament means a lot—India missed out in 2023 and now they want their third title. But there’s a big question everyone keeps asking: will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return, given they've stepped away from the other formats? Amidst all this uncertainty, Yuvraj Singh, the hero of the 2011 ODI World Cup has made his stance clear.

Talking to Cricinfo, Yuvraj stressed that India needs stability not constant change in their ODI team. He thinks the team should focus on a core group of 16 to 20 players and stick with them right up to the World Cup. There aren’t many ODIs left before the tournament so every match has to count.

"They need to focus on building the same team to play in a year's time, because you don't want to make big changes at the last moment," Yuvraj said.

He pointed out that every player in that core group deserves consistent game time especially since there are more T20s and fewer ODIs these days. "Whoever your players are, whether they are 16 or 20, it's important that everybody gets game time because obviously now there are more T20S and less 50-over cricket. Whatever matches there are, it's important that players get enough game time to prepare for the World Cup," he added.

Yuvraj didn’t hold back about India’s tendency to tinker with the squad last minute. He believes that’s often why the team stumbles in big tournaments—last-minute changes stop the team from building real momentum.

"Every time India has faltered is when they've made some massive changes at the last moment or in the tournament. So I think it's important that we stick to a team that we believe can lift the 2027 World Cup and stick by those guys whether they fail or succeed till that moment. Belief in the squad is very important," Yuvraj said.

He also encouraged India to learn from their recent back-to-back T20 World Cup wins in 2024 and 2026 where the team committed to developing a specific group for those tournaments. In his view, the focus—and pressure—shouldn’t only be winning it all. First, qualify for the semi-finals then concentrate on winning those last two knockout games.

"That's something that we have also done in the last two T20 World Cups," Yuvraj explained. "We also played the 50-over World Cup final [in 2023]. So we have had a lot of consistency in white-ball cricket. And that's what they need to do as well, to think of first qualifying for the semis and then going on to play in the last two [knockout matches]. I think that's a long way ahead. Focus should be on getting a squad ready, which is together and ready to fight in any situation," the former all-rounder said.

Also read| Was Bhuvneshwar Kumar unfairly dropped? Veteran pacer reacts to Team India snub and 2027 World Cup rumours

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