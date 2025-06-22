By 2027, Kohli will be 39 and Rohit will be 40, requiring great fitness and discipline to compete well. With Test and T20 formats not being a concern, they can focus entirely on ODIs.

Team India is currently experiencing a transitional period with veterans such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having announced their retirement from two of the three formats, the team is actively seeking to introduce new players who can eventually succeed these two legends of Indian cricket.

Although both players are still participating in ODI cricket, former India captain Sourav Ganguly recently spoke about how the sport will inevitably progress beyond both Kohli and Rohit. Ganguly suggested that given the limited number of ODI matches available each year, it may become challenging for both Kohli and Rohit, which could lead to complications.

By 2027, Kohli will be 39 years old and Rohit will be 40, which necessitates outstanding fitness and discipline to compete at the highest level. However, with the Test and T20 formats no longer weighing on them—both of which dominate the cricketing schedule until the next World Cup—there is now an opportunity for both players to fully dedicate themselves to ODIs.

"It won’t be easy, fifteen games a year. I’ve got no advice. I think they know the game as much as I do, and they (Rohit & Virat) will make their own decisions. But all of us must understand that, like everyone else, the game will eventually move on from them, and they will move on from the game," Ganguly said in an interview with PTI.

It is important to mention that Team India is presently facing England in the opening match of the five-Test series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Batting first, the visiting team scored 471 runs in their first innings, aided by centuries from Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant.

In this context, Ganguly expressed that if Kohli had been part of the tour, he would have quickly accumulated runs.

“Retirement should happen when people ask ‘Why?’ and not ‘Why not?’ As a player, you always know your place. He knew he didn't have the best of 5 years in Tests but champions like him find ways to rediscover themselves. If Virat was on this England tour, I’m confident he would’ve scored heavily. But he felt it was time to go," Ganguly said.

The duo has already achieved significant success in white-ball cricket: a T20 World Cup and two Champions Trophy titles. Winning an ODI World Cup would be the perfect conclusion, allowing them to retire in a storybook fashion.

Also read| BCCI takes BIG step after Bengaluru stampede tragedy, bans IPL teams from....