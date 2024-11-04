There is a strong likelihood that the upcoming five-match Test series against Australia could mark the end of the road for at least two of the four senior players.

Will India be making significant changes to the Test squad following the series against New Zealand? Speculation is rife about the potential exclusion of key players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A recent report by PTI has shed light on some shocking developments, suggesting that these four senior players may have played their final home game together.

According to PTI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is determined not to repeat the mistakes of the past, particularly the debacle of 2011 when a star-studded team led by MS Dhoni suffered humiliating defeats in England and Australia. Following that disappointing period, stalwarts like VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid retired in 2012, with Sachin Tendulkar following suit in 2013.

The report further indicates that changes to the squad could be imminent, especially if India fails to secure a spot in the final of the World Test Championship. The BCCI appears to be taking a proactive approach to ensure the team's competitiveness and success in the upcoming matches.

"Look, I don't think we can look that far ahead. It's important to focus on the next series, which is Australia," Rohit said when asked for his thoughts on India's Test future given there is limited time left in his captaincy.

"I'm not going to look beyond Australia series. Australia series, for us is now very, very important. We will try and focus on that rather than thinking what happens after," he said.

A crucial meeting can occur between the top brass of BCCI and key decision-makers including chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and skipper Rohit Sharma. The focus of this meeting will be to strategize the future direction of the team, particularly in light of the aging players on the roster.

"Stocks will be taken certainly and it could be of informal nature since the team leaves for Australia on November 10. But this has been a huge debacle but, with Australia series round the corner and the squad already announced, there won't be any tinkering," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"But if India doesn't qualify for WTC final in England, one can be rest assured that all four super seniors won't be on that flight to UK for the ensuing five-Test series. In any case, all four have likely played their final Test at home together," the source added.

India has a strong pool of talent waiting in the wings, ready to step up when needed. Washington Sundar is a capable replacement for R Ashwin, while Axar Patel can fill in for Ravindra Jadeja. Ruturaj Gaikwad, a promising opening batsman, has been eagerly awaiting his Test debut since 2023. Additionally, Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal have shown they have what it takes to perform in the middle order.

The future of the senior players hinges on the outcome of the BGT. If India emerges victorious in the series, they may retain their spots. However, if India fails to qualify for the WTC final, selectors may opt to make changes and introduce younger talent into the mix. The stakes are high, and the pressure is on for both the experienced players and the up-and-coming stars.

