Will Rohit Sharma return for Afghanistan series? Major update emerges after Virat Kohli blow

With Virat Kohli ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, all eyes were on another veteran, Rohit Sharma, who was subject to fitness. Check out the latest update on the former India skipper ahead of the series.

Team India suffered a major blow ahead of the 3-match ODI series with Afghanistan as star batter Virat Kohli was ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained during the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad. After Kohli's replacement, Team India became highly dependent on veteran players like Rohit Sharma, but he was also subject to fitness.

As per the latest update, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be seen in action in the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan as they have cleared their fitness assessment, as reported by news agency ANI.

The report further states that both players have successfully passed their fitness tests and are expected to join the squad ahead of the series, beginning on Saturday, June 13. ''Hardik and Rohit are all set to play the ODI series against Afghanistan, both have cleared their fitness test and will soon join the team,'' ANI reported quoting sources.

For those late to the story, Rohit and Hardik sustained injuries during the IPL 2026 while playing for Mumbai Indians (MI), due to which both were sidelined in the later stages of the group games.

Will Kohli play ODI series vs England?

Updating about Kohli's availability after the Afghanistan series, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, ''With Virat at this point, I think it's just what has been less than a week since he injured himself in the final, so they'll probably assess. We don't know the timelines yet, but it looks like he might be fit for that England ODI series. But again, it's not a definitive answer, so don't hold me to it. We haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet.''

IND vs AFG ODI series: Full fixtures, venue and timings

1st ODI: June 13, 1:30 PM IST (IND vs AFG) - HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

2nd ODI: June 17, 1:30 PM IST (IND vs AFG) - Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

3rd ODI: June 20, 1:30 PM IST (IND vs AFG) - MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai