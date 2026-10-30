Will Rohit Sharma replace Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027? Report makes big claim

A major report surrounding Mumbai Indians' plans for IPL 2027 has sparked speculation over Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma's roles in the team. Could Hardik play under Rohit again? Here's what the latest report suggests about the MI duo and the franchise's plans for the upcoming season.

Rohit Sharma is set to take the helm of the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Following a lackluster performance under Hardik Pandya, the five-time champions are reportedly planning to reinstate Rohit as captain.

This news comes shortly after MI announced significant changes to their coaching staff. Kieron Pollard has been appointed as the new head coach, alongside several former players who will take on various coaching roles.

If a trade deal for Hardik Pandya does not materialize, he may continue to play under Rohit's leadership. Additionally, it has been reported that Rohit has recommended that MI consider Tilak Varma for the captaincy role.

Rohit Sharma poised to reclaim MI's captaincy in IPL 2027

As per a report from the Indian Express, MI has approached Rohit Sharma to lead the team for the upcoming season. The franchise has already decided to part ways with Hardik after a challenging 2026 season. Notably, Rohit last captained MI in 2023.

Sources indicate that discussions took place before Rohit departed for New Zealand, and his input was considered during the selection of the new coaching staff.

Hardik Pandya prepared to play under Rohit's leadership

With Rohit likely to return as captain, the focus now shifts to Hardik Pandya's position within the team. The all-rounder has been rumored to be on the move to another franchise through a trade since last season.

However, if a trade does not occur, Hardik has reportedly consented to play under Rohit's captaincy. His tenure as captain faced significant backlash from MI fans, especially after the franchise acquired him from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal prior to the 2024 season, replacing Rohit as captain.

MI has unveiled their new coaching staff for IPL 2027

In preparation for the upcoming season, MI has implemented significant changes to their support team. Kieron Pollard has been appointed as the head coach, taking over from Mahela Jayawardene. The franchise revealed the rest of the coaching appointments on Friday.

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa will step in as the batting coach, while ex-New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan will assume the role of bowling coach, succeeding Lasith Malinga. Additionally, T Dilip, who previously served as India’s fielding coach, has been designated as the new fielding coach, and Dhawal Kulkarni will take on the role of development bowling coach.

Also read| Hardik Pandya to leave MI for CSK? Viral trade video sparks debate; R Ashwin reacts