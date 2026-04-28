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Will Rohit Sharma play MI vs SRH at Wankhede? Latest injury update keeps suspense alive

Amid poor performance in the first half of the IPL 2026, Rohit Sharma's availability remains a major concern for Mumbai Indians ahead of clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 29.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 11:47 PM IST

Will Rohit Sharma play MI vs SRH at Wankhede? Latest injury update keeps suspense alive
Rohit Sharma sustained a right hamstring injury during the MI vs RCB game
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Mumbai Indians' star opener Rohit Sharma's availability remains one of the biggest talking points for the five-time champions ahead of the crucial game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, April 29. The Hardik Pandya-led side struggled for consistency in the tournament, winning their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. In that game, Rohit slammed 78 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

 

Rohit sustained a right hamstring injury during a home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 12. Now, as Mumbai prepare to host the Orange Army on Wednesday, several online reports claim that former MI skipper can make a comeback for the next crucial game.

 

Will Rohit Sharma return to action in MI vs SRH clash?

 

As per some online reports, Rohit was seen during a practice session on Monday; however, he reportedly skipped the Tuesday session but engaged in some stretching and a bit of running. Ahead of the crucial MI vs SRH match, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said that Rohit's availability in the game against SRH will be decided at the Toss on Wednesday, reported Revsportz.

 

In the four matches he has played so far in IPL 2026, Rohit has scored 137 runs at a strike rate of 165.06. His experience in the batting lineup is definitely missing in the Mumbai Indian campaign. Even if the MI management doesn't utilise Rohit for a full game, he can be used as an Impact Player for batting.

 

Apart from Rohit, the Mumbai Indians squad also suffered another major blow when Mitchell Santner was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026. Santner sustained a shoulder injury during MI's last home game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while taking a catch near the boundary.

 

Who replaced Santner in MI squad?

 

Following the announcement of Mitchell Santner's ruling out of the IPL 2026, MI announced his replacement in the squad, who is South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. He has been signed by MI at the base price of Rs 50 lakh.

 

Maharaj wasn’t part of MI’s original auction squad but has now been added as an overseas replacement.

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