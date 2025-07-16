Will Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah play in 4th Test against England? Report makes BIG claim

The game at Lord's was tough and India's key players' fitness was a worry after the match. Pant hurt his finger while wicketkeeping, so Dhruv Jurel took over for a bit, and Bumrah's playing time has been watched closely all tour.

Indian team's fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant are reportedly fit and ready for the fourth Test match against England in Manchester, which is scheduled to begin on July 23. After India lost the third Test at Lord's by a narrow margin of 22 runs, giving England a 2-1 series lead, this is welcome news. The game at Lord's was tough and India's key players' fitness was a worry after the match. Pant hurt his finger while wicketkeeping, so Dhruv Jurel took over for a bit, and Bumrah's playing time has been watched closely all tour.

Jasprit Bumrah being available is very important for India. He sat out the second Test at Edgbaston to manage his workload but came back strong at Lord's, taking five wickets. People wondered if he'd be ready for two Tests in a row. Former India players, like Deep Dasgupta, said it was a must for Bumrah to play, since there's an eight-day break between the Lord's and Manchester Tests for him to recover. He's great at creating pace and swing, making him a key part of India's bowling.

Rishabh Pant's finger issue was also a worry. He hurt his left index finger while wicketkeeping. He still batted in both innings at Lord's, but it wasn't clear how bad the injury was. Still, captain Shubman Gill said after the match that it wasn't too serious, and Sky Sports reports that Pant is now recovered enough to play. His batting and wicketkeeping are important for India's middle order, scoring runs fast and breaking up partnerships.

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are expected to play in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/00xLaQCPE0 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 15, 2025

Bumrah and Pant's return shows India's plan to fight back in the series. With the series at risk, the team needs their best players to perform well against England. Old Trafford will be a different test, and having these two players will surely raise India's chances of tying the series.

Also read| Virat Kohli continues to rewrite history books; achieves never-before-seen ICC ranking milestone post T20I, Test retirement