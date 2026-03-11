Will Rishabh Pant captain Sanjiv Goenka's LSG in IPL 2026 after being dropped from T20 World Cup 2026?

Rishabh Pant was left out of India’s squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, raising questions about his immediate future in the shortest format. However, attention has now shifted to whether Pant will continue as captain of Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2026.

In the IPL, sometimes the quiet speaks louder than the roar of a full house. As the 2026 season approaches, there’s a shroud of uncertainty around the Lucknow Super Giants. The central question, one that Sanjiv Goenka has yet to address, is whether Rishabh Pant will continue as captain or if a new leader is waiting in the wings.

This uncertainty traces back to January, when India announced its T20 World Cup squad and Pant’s omission was a telling blow. After missing the New Zealand series due to a side strain and enduring a disappointing IPL campaign with an average of just 12.27, selectors opted for a more reliable option. For Pant, who commands a record INR 27 crore salary, being left out stings—especially when, in the IPL, such setbacks often foreshadow changes in leadership. While Goenka previously defended Pant’s substantial contract, the franchise has offered no public clarity on his captaincy post-World Cup, leaving speculation to swirl.

In the midst of this, Pant has kept a low profile, quietly training at Mumbai’s Cricket Club of India. He’s not alone—Yuvraj Singh, famed for his six sixes in an over, has taken on a mentoring role. It’s a behind-the-scenes rebuild, with Pant focusing on the fundamentals.

Recent training footage suggests Pant is evolving. He’s adjusted his batting stance, particularly to counter left-arm seamers—a weakness last season. On the mental front, Yuvraj is helping him simplify his approach and block out distractions.

Rishabh Pant is grinding hard in nets ahead of IPL 2026 under guidance of Yuvraj Singh pic.twitter.com/qBAI3LrntQ March 10, 2026

So, is Pant preparing for a comeback as captain, or is he fighting just to retain a spot in the XI? The Super Giants have also revamped their coaching staff, including the appointment of Kane Williamson as a strategic advisor—a move many interpret as insurance in case Pant can’t regain his form.

Lucknow remains without an IPL title, one of only three teams with that distinction. For Goenka, the clock is ticking. For Pant, every net session is now a battle for relevance. Whether he leads the side on April 1 or watches from the bench, one thing is certain: the Rishabh Pant of 2026 is a changed player—refined by adversity, and with everything still to prove.

Also read| IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announces schedule for first 20 matches