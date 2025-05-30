In Qualifier 1, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) to secure a direct place in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally made it into the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a long wait of 9 years. RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in Qualifier 1 at the New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, to make it into the finals of the 18th edition of IPL. This is the fourth time the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise has made it into the finals of an IPL season after 2009, 2011, and 2016. However, RCB still haven't lifted the trophy in 18 years since its inception from the inaugural season in 2008. So, will the wait of RCB fans end this season or do they have to wait for one more year to see their favourite team lifting the cup? Let's see what the record says about the winner of the Qualifier contest in the recent past.

Will RCB lift IPL 2025 trophy?

The winner of the Qualifier 1 match have gone forward to win the coveted IPL trophy every single time since 2018. It was 2017 when Rising Pune Supergiants won the Qualifier 1 match against Mumbai Indians, but the Rohit Sharma-led side bounced back and defeated them in the finals, clinching the game by one run.

RCB's last IPL Final game

It was the year 2016 when the Virat Kohli-led side reached the finals of the IPL, beating the Gujarat Lions. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the finals to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 runs, missing another shot at the prestigious trophy.

Other instances of Qualifier 1 winners losing IPL finals

The only time such an instance occurred was in 2013 when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 1 game, but the Rohit Sharma-led side came to the final, beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 and went on to lift the cup in the end.