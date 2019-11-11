Will Ravichandran Ashwin be back at CSK in near future? Here is his reply

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday (November 7) confirmed the trade of Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs. 1.5 crore in exchange of left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith bringing an end to all the speculations over Ashwin's future for the upcoming IPL 2020 season.

The off-spinner on Sunday (November 10) expressed his thoughts over making a possible comeback to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the future.

Ashwin recently did a Q&A session over on his Twitter where he replied to questions from his fans.

One of the questions that he was asked during the session was then if he is ever going to return to his former side?

“When are you coming back home Anna? #Csk #AskAsh,” the post read.

The star spinner did give an answer to the question and said: “Not my choice really..”

Not my choice really .. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2019

According to reports, KXIP also approached New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult to be part of the swap but that deal never materialised.

The 33-year-old will be paid Rs. 7.6 crore, his auction value by the Delhi side.

A formal unveiling is also expected to happen before the trading window closes on November 14.

With Ashwin's departure, opener KL Rahul will be appointed as the new KXIP skipper while Ashwin is expected to play under Shreyas Iyer's leadership for DC, who has performed pretty well as the captain for the franchise.