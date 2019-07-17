Will Ravi Shastri continue to coach Team India? Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee to decide

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) have reinstated the three-member ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy to decide on Team India’s new coach.

The Supreme Court-appointed CoA had earlier disbanded CAC whose original members - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - were found to be in conflict of interest. After the issue was raised by BCCI ethics officer DK Jain, Tendulkar and Ganguly quit their posts.

Kapil, Gaekwad and Rangaswamy had last year conducted interviews for the India women’s head coach through an ad-hoc CAC.

Their appointment also could raise controversy as they also fall under the guidelines strict dictating conflict of interest issues. “Kapil Dev and Shanta Rangaswami are directors in players association. If they stand for elections and are elected to Apex council than what happens?” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by India Today.

As for the incumbent coaching staff led by Ravi Shastri, it is reported to be retained.

“It is very unlikely that he will not be retained. This coaching unit has done well and there has to be continuity. Even the team wants the same,” The Times of India quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, the BCCI called upon interested candidates to apply for the various positions for the senior India Men’s team. The current coaching staff’s tenure ended with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but they were handed a 45-day extension and Shastri will be considered a direct entry.

Head Coach

Batting Coach

Bowling Coach

Fielding Coach

Physiotherapist

Strength and Conditioning Coach

Administrative Manager

The interested candidates are expected to apply on or before 5 pm on July 30.