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Will rape-accused Yash Dayal play for RCB in IPL 2026? Here's what Royal Challengers Bengaluru said

Ahead of the commencement of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally cleared the air on Yash Dayal's participation in the season. Here's what the defending champion franchise said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 04:36 PM IST

Will rape-accused Yash Dayal play for RCB in IPL 2026? Here's what Royal Challengers Bengaluru said
Yash Dayal is still under contract with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have confirmed that its left-arm pacer Yash Dayal will not be joining the squad in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 28. RCB's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, confirmed the news that Yash will miss IPL 2026 due to personal reasons and is still under contract with the franchise. Yash played a vital role in RCB's campaign in the previous IPL season, wherein he picked up 13 wickets with an economy of 9.59. He was embroiled in controversy after the season's conclusion, which kept him away from active cricket.

 

Will Yash Dayal play in IPL 2026 for RCB or be benched?

 

At the pre-tournament press conference, Bobat informed that RCB retained him before the mini-auction and the franchise has been supportive of Yash so far.

 

''So, just to confirm that Yash will not be joining up with the squad. As you know, he is going through a personal situation currently, and just to clarify, we've been very supportive of Yash to date, and that's reflected in the fact that we retained him when we had the opportunity to either retain or release players. We wanted to retain him, and he remains under contract and will continue in the short term to remain under contract,'' he said.

 

''We are communicating with him regularly. I spoke to him earlier today as well, but it has been decided that it is not in his best interest or the franchise's best interest for him to join up with us at this point. He retains our support, and he remains under contract, and we'll continue to speak to him as he goes through his personal situation,'' he added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Dayal (@imyash_dayal)

 

What are Yash Dayal's legal issues?

 

In July last year, a 17-year-old girl filed an FIR against Yash in Jaipur, alleging he sexually exploited her while promising to help build her career in cricket. Not only this, another case of sexual exploitation was registered against Yash in Ghaziabad, where a woman accused him of abusing her on the promise of marriage.

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Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan
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