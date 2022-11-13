ICC T20 World Cup: Will rain play spoilsport in the final between ENG-PAK? check latest weather update from MCG

Melbourne Cricket Ground

England defeated India in the second semi-final by 10 wickets in Adelaide to make their way to the final. Jos Buttler 80 and Alex Hales 86 added an unbeaten 170-run stand in 16 overs to win the game for their team.

The Jos Buttler-led side began their ICC T20 World Cup campaign with a win against Afghanistan. They lost their next game against Ireland in one of the upsets of the tournament. Back-to-back wins against New Zealand and Sri Lanka meant they made the semis and from there on advanced to the final.

Pakistan, on the other hand, began its campaign with back-to-back losses against India and Zimbabwe. They won their next two games against the Netherlands and South Africa. South Africa’s loss to the Netherlands meant that Pakistan needed to beat Bangladesh in their final Super 12 game which they did with ease and they faced New Zealand in the semi-final which they won easily by 7 wickets.

The stage is all set for an exciting T20 World Cup 2022 final at the MCG. Pakistan will be out to repeat their heroics of the 1992 World Cup where they beat England to be crowned champions.

PAK vs ENG: Weather update

Rain is predicted to disrupt the Pakistan vs. England T20 World Cup Final at the MCG, possibly necessitating a reserve day and even a shared trophy. There is a 95% chance of 15 to 25mm of precipitation on November 13. Showers are almost certainly going to happen. The Bureau of Meteorology predicted the possibility of thunderstorms, possibly severe, with significant rainfall probable.