Will rain play spoilsport in the 3rd T20I match between India-Australia? know weather and pitch details here

Know all the details related to pitch and weather for the upcoming 3rd T20I series between India-Australia at Rajiv Gandhi international stadium.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 07:41 AM IST

India vs Australia

The Men in Blue levelled the three-match T20I series against Australia by winning the second encounter in Nagpur on Friday. Now for the series decider, both India and Australia will head to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. 

The 2nd T20I, although curtailed due to the damp surface because of the overnight rain, had every moment of joy for the fans in it. The delay trimmed the match to eight over per side, however, there was no shortage of thrill in the match.

Australia scored 90 /5 after being sent into bat first. Matthew Wade scored 43 * off 20 balls while Aaron Finch played a cameo (31 off 15) to take the side to 90. India rode on Rohit Sharma‘s 46* off 20 deliveries to get over the line. Dinesh Karthik scored 10 off two balls to take India home. 

Now, the third T20I will be a do-or-die fixture for both India and Australia. Here we will take you through India vs Australia 3rd T20I Weather Forecast and Pitch Report.

Weather condition for the 3rd match between India-Australia

Rain showers are predicted during the India vs Australia 3rd T20I, although just 11 percent. The duration of rain is expected to be just half an hour, which is good news as we would still get a game of perhaps longer duration than we got in Nagpur. The temperature will hover at 22 degrees with more than 50 percent cloud cover during the night.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Pitch Report:

Unlike the other venues in India, Hyderabad offers a slow surface which hinders the batting in the second innings. The batting becomes quite tricky in the second phase, hence, the captain winning the toss opts to bat first. The average first innings total in Hyderabad is 150 while it drops down to 135 in the second innings.

