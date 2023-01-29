Will rain play spoilsport in the 2nd T20I between India-New Zealand? Check latest weather update from Lucknow

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Team India will be looking to rebound when they welcome New Zealand for the second T20I on January 29. The Kiwis had outclassed Hardik Pandya-led Team India in the opening match on Friday. With the series on the line, India will need to step up their batting performance if they are to have any chance of success. India's top three batsmen, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, and Ishan Kishan, were unable to make a significant contribution in the last game.

Although Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar enhanced their T20 reputations in the first game, India will struggle to secure a victory if the openers cannot provide a strong foundation. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik were too costly in the initial match, leaving Hardik Pandya's Team India with a difficult challenge ahead of the second game. Conversely, New Zealand will be eager to secure a series win on Sunday.

While the rain god stayed away for the first T20I, will it be the case in 2nd T20I as well? Let's find out.

The match will commence at 7:00 pm (local time). According to weather forecasts, there is absolutely no chance of rain in Lucknow during the match, making the conditions ideal for cricket and ensuring a full game.

The temperature is expected to remain around 29°C on matchday, with 29% humidity and 8 km/hr winds.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The surface at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly pitch, likely to favor the batsmen yet again. Fast bowlers may find some assistance in the latter stages of the game, while spinners will be effective during the middle overs.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya(C), RA Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, MS Chapman, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(C), Glenn Phillips, JA Duffy, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi

