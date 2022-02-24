IND vs SL 1st T20I, Lucknow weather forecast: Will rain play a spoilsport in tour opening game?

Team India will be taking on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series with the first game all set to be played at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium. The next two clashes of the bilateral series will be played in Dharamsala. Following the T20I, the focus will shift to the longest format of the game which will take place in Mohali from March 4-8 and in Bengaluru (March 12-16).

After a comfortable 6-0 (ODIs and T20Is) clean sweep against the West Indies, the Men in Blue will be looking forward to keeping their dominating form running.

As for Sri Lanka, they, on the other hand, would want to start afresh after a torrid tour against Australia. The Dasun Shanakha-led side lost the first four of the five-match T20I series. However, managed to win the final match by five wickets. They had lost the series by 1-4 and now with the loss of Wanindu Hasaranga, who tested positive for COVID-19, it will be interesting to see how the Lankans plan their game.

India vs Sri Lanka Lucknow weather update:

Lucknow's temperature for Thursday could be around 17-18 degrees Celsius at the time of the clash. The Humidity and wind speed could be around 61 per cent and 19 km/h in this North Indian city. Despite being cloudy all day, rain is unlikely to play a spoilsport.

India vs Sri Lanka Squad:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando