Will rain disrupt PAK vs ENG Super 8 clash at Pallekele? Check Kandy's weather report

CRICKET
The upcoming fixture in the Super 8 round of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is between Pakistan and England. Check out whether rain will again disrupt Pakistan's game or not.
The upcoming much-anticipated Super 8 between Pakistan and England is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, where rain plays an important role. Talking about Pakistan's previous game in the Super 8 round against New Zealand, the match was called off due to rain, and both teams shared one point each, making their remaining two fixtures pretty crucial.
Meanwhile, England will aim to confirm their semi-final berth with a win tonight as they have previously defeated co-hosts Sri Lanka in their Super 8 opener by a huge margin. Ahead of the high-voltage PAK vs ENG game, let us take a look at the weather conditions in Kandy and check whether rain will play a spoilsport in the upcoming contest or not.
As per Weather Underground, there are high chances of rain tonight in Kandy, which is expected to be around 70 percent. The temperatures are expected to be cool, dropping to a low of approximately 20.5 degrees with light and variable winds.
Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, and Usman Tariq.
England - Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid.