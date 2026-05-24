Will rain disrupt MI vs RR at Wankhede? Mumbai weather forecast explained

Will rain spoil Rajasthan Royals' chances of reaching the Playoffs today in the match against Mumbai Indians? Check out the weather forecast for the MI vs RR match.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in its last league match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The afternoon match in Mumbai holds much importance for Rajasthan as it will decide their fate for the Playoffs. On the other hand, MI was among those sides which got eliminated from the Playoffs race early.

Since RR are still alive in the Playoffs race, the Riyan Prag and Co would hope for the weather in Mumbai to stay clear, as rain could play a spoilsport in their chances for the next round. Yes, you read it right! RR just need to win the match to simply qualify for the Playoffs and join Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Will rain disrupt MI vs RR clash?

As per Google AI, Mumbai will experience a hot and warm day with high humidity on Sunday, May 24, with temperatures hovering around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. However, there are chances of thunderstorms in the late afternoon or evening with early showers around the Thane region.

MI vs RR: Possible Playing XI

Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya (C), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Raghu Sharma. (Impact Player - Shradul Thakur).

Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Brijesh Sharma. (Impact Player - Yash Raj Punja).