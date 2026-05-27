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Will rain affect SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator? Chandigarh weather, pitch report and washout rules explained

Weather could play a role in the IPL 2026 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Chandigarh. Here’s a look at the latest forecast, pitch conditions and the rules that will come into effect if rain interrupts or washes out the knockout clash.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 27, 2026, 05:12 PM IST

Will rain affect SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator? Chandigarh weather, pitch report and washout rules explained
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in New Chandigarh. (Courtesy: PTI)
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The IPL 2026 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals is set for Wednesday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Ground in New Chandigarh. Both teams are hungry, knowing a win means moving on to Qualifier 2. But it's not just the cricket that’ll be tested—players and fans have to deal with some brutal weather, too.

Looking back, the last time these teams met in an Eliminator was way back in 2013. Rajasthan Royals came out on top then, winning by four wickets. Sunrisers got their revenge in 2016, beating RR by 36 runs in Qualifier 2, and went all the way to snatch the trophy. As for RR, their only IPL title happened in the first season, 2008—feels like ages ago.

If you’re wondering about the weather, it’s going to be scorching. Chandigarh’s forecast predicts a heat wave, with afternoon highs pushing 45°C and heat alerts all over. Later in the evening though, it cools off a bit. Winds should pick up—17 to 20 km/h—so at least there’s a breeze. The good news: rain’s not a problem.

Here’s what the conditions look like hour by hour:

6:00 PM – 43°C, zero chance of rain
7:00 PM – 42°C, zero chance of rain
8:00 PM – 39°C, zero chance of rain
9:00 PM – 37°C, zero chance of rain
10:00 PM – 36°C, zero chance of rain
11:00 PM – 34°C, zero chance of rain

So what happens if, somehow, rain does show up? If weather interrupts play, they’ll either delay or cut the match short. The DLS method comes into play to decide the target if the game gets shortened. If things get really wild, a Super Over might settle the result. And in the absolute worst case—a complete washout—there’s no reserve day. Whoever finished higher on the league table goes through. For this match, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s league ranking puts them ahead; if there’s no play, they move on.

Kickoff is locked in for 7:30 p.m. IST on Wednesday, May 27. The action will unfold at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, also known as the New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab.

Want to catch the game in India? Turn on the Star Sports Network channels or stream it live with JioHotstar on their app or website.

Also read| Will IPL expand to 94 matches? Chairman Arun Dhumal drops huge update on new calendar window

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