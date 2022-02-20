Will rain affect India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match? BCCI shares latest update - See pic

India will square off against West Indies in the final T20I game of the three-match series on Sunday. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, which makes the third game a mere formality.

Ahead of the toss, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture of Eden Gardens stadium, with covers spread all across the surface of the ground.

This normally hints that the weather in Kolkata could change for the worse. As a precaution before rain, the covers have been put out at the Eden Gardens, which means rain could affect the game between India and West Indies.

Thankfully, however, the apex board later shared another tweet, stating clarified that the match is all set to go ahead as per the original plan.

Here is the tweet by BCCI:

All clear now at the Eden Gardens and the two teams have arrived for the third and final T20I.



Win the toss and ?@Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/ZiOmShbjY2 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2022

With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rested for the third and final match of the series, the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad were expected to turn out for team India.

There could also be some changes in the bowling line up as well, given the series is already wrapped up, and skipper Rohit Sharma can use the game to experiment with his side a bit, keeping one eye on the T20I World Cup scheduled to be held later this year in Australia.