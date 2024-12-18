Ashwin has officially announced his retirement from international cricket following the conclusion of the third Test match against Australia.

Renowned all-rounder R Ashwin made a surprising announcement following the conclusion of the third Test match between India and Australia, declaring his retirement from international cricket. Speculation arose when Ashwin embraced Virat Kohli during a rain delay, hinting at his impending decision. Subsequently, as rain prematurely ended the match, Ashwin accompanied by Rohit Sharma confirmed his retirement during a press conference.

With Ashwin's departure from international cricket, fans are now pondering his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Will he represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2025 season, or will he opt out of the tournament altogether? The question remains whether Ashwin will exit the sport without donning the CSK jersey.

It is important to note that Ashwin has solely retired from international cricket, and he will continue to participate in the IPL. The esteemed IPL veteran is poised to reunite with the Yellow Army for the first time since 2015, reuniting with MS Dhoni after a hiatus of nine years.

Ashwin made a triumphant return to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2025 mega-auction. The Yellow Army, eager to secure their homegrown talent, engaged in a fierce bidding war with the Rajasthan Royals. Ultimately, CSK emerged victorious with a winning bid of Rs 9.75 crore for Ashwin.

In the upcoming season, Ashwin will be playing under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took over as CSK's captain in IPL 2024, succeeding the legendary MS Dhoni. Despite the change in leadership CSK retained Dhoni for Rs 4 crore.

Ashwin's journey in the IPL began with CSK in 2009 where his success paved the way for his debut in the Indian national team in 2010. He established himself as a key player under Dhoni's captaincy, both at CSK and in international cricket.

During his time with CSK, Ashwin played a pivotal role in the team's IPL title victories in 2010 and 2011, claiming 13 and 20 wickets respectively. After leaving CSK in 2015, he joined Dhoni's Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016, missing the 2017 season due to injury.

Despite attempts by CSK to re-sign Ashwin in the 2018 mega-auction, he went on to captain the Punjab Kings in 2018 and 2019, followed by stints with the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals from 2022 to 2024.

