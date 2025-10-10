Will Pat Cummins miss Ashes 2025-26? Here's what head coach Andrew McDonald revealed

India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement says, 'upgrading technical mission...'
CRICKET
Ahead of the first game of the upcoming Ashes series, Australia's head coach has came forward to reveal whether skipper Pat Cummins be playing in the first match or not.
Ahead of the first games of The Ashes 2025 against England, scheduled to be played at Perth, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald came forward and provided an update on skipper Pat Cummins' health, saying that the pacer's condition has improved significantly in recent days and that his chances of returning to action look more positive now. For those unversed, Cummins has been battling a back injury that has prevented him from bowling since July. He was recently spotted running just weeks out from the first Test against England in Perth, starting November 21.
The Australian coach is still holding hope that Pat Cummins will make a return to the bowling crease at training within the next 10 days. ''Patty and I have spoken about that type of timeframe. Otherwise, you start to introduce other risk factors. A: You're not skill-ready, or B: Soft tissue injuries then become a real risk. If you were to do a soft tissue injury early in a series like the Ashes, then it's a long way back from where he's been. So, we'll be mindful of those risk factors,'' McDonald said.
If Cummins misses out on the series opener in Perth, it could pave the way for former skipper Steve Smith to lead the side, whereas Scott Boland might be included in the playing XI in the absence of Pat. ''There's some positive signs speaking to Patty over the last few days. He's a lot more optimistic. Those who have been through this type of injury (say) these things ebb and flow. A couple of weeks ago, did he think he had a chance (to play in Perth)? Potentially not, he was a little bit sore. Then you flip it forward two weeks, and there's a lot more positivity. We've still got a little bit to go,'' he added.