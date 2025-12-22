Will Pat Cummins break Imran Khan's major Test record in Boxing Day Test in Melbourne?

New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India
The Australian skipper is on the verge of breaking Pakistan's Imran Khan's major record in Test cricket. Know more about it here.
Pat Cummins-led Australia defeated England in the third Test in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. In the match, Pat took three wickets in both innings, taking his wicket tally as captain in Tests to 151. With these figures, he is not only the second skipper in Test cricket with over 150 wickets after Pakistan's Imran Khan.
Cummins has taken a total of 151 wickets in 38 Tests as captain for Australia. On the other hand, Imran Khan finished his career with 187 wickets in 48 Tests for Pakistan as skipper. Notably, there have been just 10 players ever who have more than 100 wickets in the format as captain.
Imran Khan (Pakistan) - 187 wickets in 48 matches
Pat Cummins (Australia) - 151 wickets in 38 matches
Richie Benaud (Australia) - 138 wickets in 28 matches
Garry Sobers (West Indies) - 117 wickets in 39 matches
Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) - 116 wickets in 32 matches
Kapil Dev (India) - 111 wickets in 34 matches
Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 107 wickets in 25 matches
Bishan Singh Bedi (India) - 106 wickets in 22 matches
Shaun Pollock (South Africa) - 103 wickets in 26 matches
Jason Holder (West Indies) - 100 wickets in 37 matches
Notably, Pat Cummins' 150th wicket as skipper came when he dismissed Ollie Pope on Day 4 of the Adelaide Test. After Pope, the Australian skipper also dismissed Joe Root, taking his tally to 151. Cummins also recently breached the 300-wicket mark in Test cricket, becoming the 6th highest wicket-taker in the format.