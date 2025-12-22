FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India

Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major fake Samsung phone racket, arrest 4 accused

Salman Khan breaks the internet as he flaunts ripped physique ahead of 60th birthday: 'Wish I could look like this when...'

UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here

Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from-home rule, ‘In case of complaint we will...’

Will Pat Cummins break Imran Khan's major Test record in Boxing Day Test in Melbourne?

UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2025 Result Out at upsc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here

Priyanka Chopra talks about daughter Malti Marie's love for Indian culture: 'She wears ghaghra choli, calls herself...'

Who is Motaleb Sikder? Another student leader shot at in Bangladesh after Osman Hadi's killing; he played key role in...

Will Brendon McCullum be sacked after England's Ashes debacle? Here's what latest report claims

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth

How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt

New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India

Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India

Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major fake Samsung phone racket, arrest 4 accused

Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major Samsung phone racket,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth

How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place

From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories

From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Will Pat Cummins break Imran Khan's major Test record in Boxing Day Test in Melbourne?

The Australian skipper is on the verge of breaking Pakistan's Imran Khan's major record in Test cricket. Know more about it here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 08:32 PM IST

Will Pat Cummins break Imran Khan's major Test record in Boxing Day Test in Melbourne?
Imran Khan vs Pat Cummins in Test cricket
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pat Cummins-led Australia defeated England in the third Test in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. In the match, Pat took three wickets in both innings, taking his wicket tally as captain in Tests to 151. With these figures, he is not only the second skipper in Test cricket with over 150 wickets after Pakistan's Imran Khan.

 

Cummins has taken a total of 151 wickets in 38 Tests as captain for Australia. On the other hand, Imran Khan finished his career with 187 wickets in 48 Tests for Pakistan as skipper. Notably, there have been just 10 players ever who have more than 100 wickets in the format as captain.

 

Most wickets in Tests as skipper

 

Imran Khan (Pakistan) - 187 wickets in 48 matches

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 151 wickets in 38 matches

Richie Benaud (Australia) - 138 wickets in 28 matches

Garry Sobers (West Indies) - 117 wickets in 39 matches

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) - 116 wickets in 32 matches

Kapil Dev (India) - 111 wickets in 34 matches

Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 107 wickets in 25 matches

Bishan Singh Bedi (India) - 106 wickets in 22 matches

Shaun Pollock (South Africa) - 103 wickets in 26 matches

Jason Holder (West Indies) - 100 wickets in 37 matches

 

Notably, Pat Cummins' 150th wicket as skipper came when he dismissed Ollie Pope on Day 4 of the Adelaide Test. After Pope, the Australian skipper also dismissed Joe Root, taking his tally to 151. Cummins also recently breached the 300-wicket mark in Test cricket, becoming the 6th highest wicket-taker in the format.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India
Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India
Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major fake Samsung phone racket, arrest 4 accused
Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major Samsung phone racket,
Salman Khan breaks the internet as he flaunts ripped physique ahead of 60th birthday: 'Wish I could look like this when...'
Salman Khan flaunts ripped physique ahead of his 60th birthday
UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here
UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here
Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from-home rule, ‘In case of complaint we will...’
Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025
From Adivi Sesh's comeback to Anurag Kashyap's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit Ek Prem Katha
From Adivi's comeback to Anurag's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit
From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of 2025
From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement