ICC on Monday announced the venue and dates of the upcoming 50-over Women's World Cup, scheduled to be held in India. The big question that arises after this announcement is whether the Pak team will travel to India or opt for a neutral venue like the Indian Men's team did for the Champions Trophy.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) finally announced the dates and venues for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in India. The first question that would arise in any cricket fan's mind is about the Pakistani team visiting India due to the ongoing souring relations between the two South Asian nations. The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is returning to India after a long gap of 12 years, and local fans are super excited. So, will the Pakistani women's team be visiting India for their fixtures? Let's find out.

Will Pakistani women's team visit India for World Cup?

The 13th edition of the Women's World Cup (50-over format) will commence on September 30 and conclude on November 2. It will be held in five venues across India and Sri Lanka, and a total of 8 teams will be participating in the tournament. All of the Pakistani women's team matches will be held at the Sri Lankan venue, just like Indian men's team games were scheduled at Dubai during the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

List of Venues for ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Bengaluru - M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Guwahati - ACA Stadium

Indore - Holkar Stadium

Visakhapatnam - ACA-VDCA Stadium

Colombo - R Premdasa Stadium

As per the ICC website, the first semi-final match will be held in either Guwahati or Colombo on October 29 and the second one is scheduled to be played the next day in Bengaluru. The finals will also be held either in Bengaluru or Colombo on November 2. Pakistan's qualification will determine the first semi-final and final venues.

Eight teams competing in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

India

Australia

England

South Africa

New Zealand

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Pakistan