The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised the host cities for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025, according to the reports. The five selected cities are Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Mullanpur (Punjab), Indore, Trivandrum, and Guwahati.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to host the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, with the tournament expected to begin in September, according to a report by Sports Tak. The event promises to be a significant milestone in the world of women's cricket, and the BCCI is gearing up to host a successful tournament.

According to Sports Tak, Visakhapatnam (Vizag) has been chosen to host the opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match will be preceded by a grand opening ceremony, which will set the tone for the rest of the tournament. The ceremony is expected to be a spectacular affair, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India.

Although the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not yet released the official schedule for the tournament.

Venue for ICC Women's World Cup 2025

The selection of these cities was reportedly based on careful consideration of weather patterns and logistical convenience. The tournament is expected to take place over a period of nearly three weeks in September, and the BCCI has chosen cities that can provide optimal playing conditions and facilities for the teams.

The decision to select these host cities was taken during the BCCI's apex council meeting, which was held in Kolkata on Saturday. During the meeting, officials outlined the initial framework for the 13th edition of the Women's 50-over World Cup, which promises to be a significant event in the world of women's cricket.

Pakistan to travel India for ICC Women's World Cup 2025?

Pakistan, if they qualify for the 2025 Women's World Cup, will play all their matches in Sri Lanka. This is part of a hybrid hosting model, which was also used for the Champions Trophy 2025, where Pakistan hosted the event but India's matches were played in Dubai due to political tensions.

The BCCI has agreed that in future ICC tournaments held in India, Pakistan's matches will be played at neutral venues. This is to ensure that the tournaments can continue without any disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions.

While plans are underway, Pakistan's participation in the Women's World Cup 2025 is not yet confirmed. The team needs to qualify through the World Cup Qualifiers, taking place in Pakistan from April 9th to 19th. This six-team tournament will decide the final two teams advancing to the World Cup later this year.

Pakistan must finish among the top two to secure their place in the main draw. If they fail to do so, they will miss out on another major ICC women's event.

The Women's World Cup 2025 schedule is still pending, but anticipation is already high for what is expected to be a landmark tournament for women's cricket. With India hosting the event, the 2025 Women's World Cup is anticipated to significantly boost the women's game in the subcontinent.