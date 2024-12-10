Akram made a surprise appearance at a Coke Studio event in Dubai. Holding the Champions Trophy, he expressed his gratitude to the audience and shared his high hopes for next year’s tournament.

As uncertainty over Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy next year continues, the country's cricket legend Wasim Akram has made an important announcement regarding the marquee event.

Akram made a surprise appearance at a Coke Studio event in Dubai. Holding the Champions Trophy, he expressed his gratitude to the audience and shared his high hopes for next year’s tournament. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to confirm the schedule of the tournament, Akram appeared confident that Pakistan will host the entire event next year.

As quoted by NDTV, "I would like to thank everyone. Your passion is typical Pakistani passion. This is the Champions Trophy which is happening in Pakistan. Pakistan is ready to host the Champions Trophy".

The future of the Champions Trophy has been left in doubt after India held its stance of not sending the men's team to Pakistan for next year's marquee event, citing "security concerns." On the other hand, Pakistan has stayed adamant about hosting the entire tournament without the prospect of a hybrid model.

After weeks of stalemate, recent reports have suggested a potential breakthrough has been made over the future of the Champions Trophy.

According to recent reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly reached an in-principle agreement to adopt a hybrid model for global tournaments hosted in Pakistan or India until 2027.

