Will overseas stars choose IPL or PSL? Tournaments set to clash as Pakistan Super League confirms March 18 start

The IPL and Pakistan Super League are set for a potential scheduling clash, with the PSL confirming an April 18 start. The overlap could create a major dilemma for overseas stars, who may have to choose between lucrative IPL contracts and commitments in the PSL.

The 12th edition of the PSL will be held from March 18 to May 2 next year. (AI-generated image)

The Pakistan Cricket Board has officially locked in the dates for the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League. The tournament will run from March 18 to May 2 next year.

This decision comes after several rounds of talks with the key stakeholders during the PSL Governing Council meeting, which took place in London on September 1, 2026. Franchise owners and their representatives were all present.

Once again, the PSL will run alongside the Indian Premier League—a scheduling overlap that’s become standard since 2025. There was talk earlier about moving the PSL up to January, mainly to avoid the post-Ramazan advertising slump in April and May, when companies have already spent most of their marketing budgets. But in the end, the March-May window remains. That means the league faces the same challenges: competing for both revenue and top players while the IPL is happening.

With the schedule now set, the PSL is gearing up for several big moments over the coming months: direct signings, player retention news, the trade window, and then the player auction.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi sounded energized about what’s ahead. He said the organizers are aiming for another strong season. “HBL PSL 11 proved to everyone what this league can do—unforgettable games, packed stadiums, record-breaking broadcasts. PSL 12 is going to push things even further,” Naqvi promised. “We’re on track for another outstanding season and can’t wait to see all eight franchises go head-to-head again.”

PSL CEO Salman Naseer called this schedule confirmation just the beginning. “Last season completely changed what people expect from the PSL, and we plan to exceed those expectations in 2027. Today’s announcement is just step one—direct signings, player retentions, trades, and the auction are all going to keep things moving and keep fans buzzing.”

He wrapped up by saying, “Eight teams, eight lineups ready to outdo each other, and millions of fans in Pakistan and around the world already counting down the days. Naye Daur ka Aghaaz ho chuka hai. The new era is here.”

Last season marked the league’s expansion to eight teams, welcoming Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz to join Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators. Zalmi took home their second title last season beating Kingsmen in the final.

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