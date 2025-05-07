CRICKET
As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues, there is concern about the safety of players due to increased tensions between Pakistan and neighboring countries.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made the decision to proceed with the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) despite the recent cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Following the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent individuals, the Indian Army responded with missile strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor.
As the PSL continues in Pakistan, the heightened cross-border tensions have understandably become a topic of discussion, particularly in relation to the safety of both local and overseas players participating in the tournament.
According to a report by NDTV, there have been no requests from overseas players to withdraw from the PSL at this time.
“At least three media managers of the six franchises in the league said it was a developing situation but so far no overseas player (s) from their teams had requested to leave the league. Each franchise in the league has 5-6 overseas players in their squads,” the report read.
In the midst of these developments, the PCB released a statement on Wednesday affirming that the PSL will proceed as planned.
“The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that HBL Pakistan Super League X will continue as planned with Islamabad United set to take on Quetta Gladiators later today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium,” the PCB statement read.
"The toss will take place at 7.30pm, with the first ball to be bowled at 8pm. Tonight's match sees the return of HBL PSL to Rawalpindi for four matches on 7, 8, 9 and 10 May. Thereafter the final group stage match is scheduled in Multan on 11 May.
“The Qualifier is set to take place in Rawalpindi on 13 May, while both Eliminators (1 and 2) and Final of the marquee event are to take place on 14, 16 and 18 May, respectively at the Gaddafi Stadium,” it added.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is actively monitoring the situation in Pakistan to ensure the safety of their players participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Currently, Bangladesh has two players, Rishad Hossain (Lahore Qalandars) and Nahid Rana (Peshawar Zalmi), taking part in PSL 2025.
