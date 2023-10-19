Headlines

'Will not date until Rohit Sharma lifts World Cup': Fan comes up with an interesting placard in Pune - Watch

Eager supporters of the Indian team were observed proudly donning the iconic blue jerseys of the Indian cricket team.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

In anticipation of the highly anticipated showdown between two cricket powerhouses from Asia, fervent Indian fans are brimming with confidence that the undefeated Men in Blue will emerge victorious in their match against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023. This thrilling encounter is taking place at the  Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Eager supporters of the Indian team were observed proudly donning the iconic blue jerseys of the Indian cricket team, proudly waving the national tricolour, and passionately chanting "India India" at the top of their voices.

One fan was seen with a poster that read, "I will not date until Rohit Sharma lifts World Cup".

Fans gathering outside the MCA Stadium were "100 per cent" sure that India would beat Bangladesh as they have a home advantage.

"We are cheering for team India. I am 100 per cent sure that India will win the match against Bangladesh," an excited fan told ANI.

India, who are currently brimming with confidence, will undoubtedly rely on their abilities to maintain their winning streak, as this match follows their triumphant victories against Australia, Afghanistan, and their arch-rivals, Pakistan. The Men in Blue have showcased their dominance in One Day International (ODI) matches, emerging victorious in 31 out of 40 total encounters.

In contrast, Bangladesh has secured victory in 8 matches. Out of India's 31 wins against Bangladesh, three were achieved on home soil. Conversely, Bangladesh has celebrated success in six games played at home, yet they are still striving to clinch a victory away from their familiar territory.

