HomeCricket

CRICKET

Will Mustafizur Rahman take legal route against Shah Rukh Khan's KKR? Bangladesh official provides major update

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 approaches, the unexpected choice by Kolkata Knight Riders to part ways with Bangladesh's fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has sparked considerable discussion. Recently, an important piece of information has surfaced in this unfolding controversy.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 05:17 PM IST

Will Mustafizur Rahman take legal route against Shah Rukh Khan's KKR? Bangladesh official provides major update
A major update has surfaced regarding the controversy involving Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's unexpected departure from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Reports indicate that Rahman was given the option to take action against KKR due to his forced removal from the squad for non-sporting reasons; however, the left-arm seamer chose to resolve the issue amicably. Mohammad Mithun, President of the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), disclosed that a potential legal or administrative dispute with the IPL franchise was considered but ultimately abandoned at Rahman's request.

The controversy began earlier this month when the BCCI directed KKR to release Mustafizur from his Rs 9.20 crore contract for the 2026 season, citing "recent developments" and escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Mithun stated that the World Cricketers' Association (WCA), the global organization for players' unions, had been closely observing the situation. The WCA informed CWAB that there were valid grounds to take action against KKR for terminating the contract, as the release was not justified by cricketing performance or injury.

Typically, under standard professional protocols, a player released under such conditions may be entitled to compensation or a formal dispute resolution process. However, Mustafizur chose to prioritize peace over protest.

During a press conference on Thursday, Mithun remarked:  "The WCA was ready to support a formal protest or legal inquiry into the contract termination."

In light of this personal decision by the veteran pacer, CWAB officially abandoned the idea of protest.

The decision to release Mustafizur was influenced by significant political pressure and protests in India following reports of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. While KKR insisted that the signing was based on "cricketing merit," the BCCI ultimately intervened to request his removal in order to honor "national sentiment."

In response to the pacer's release, the Bangladesh government has suspended the broadcast of the IPL within the country. Additionally, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has allegedly contacted the ICC to relocate their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka due to safety issues.

